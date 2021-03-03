Bringing it Back: Legendary Source Awards to Return

It’s about to be lit in 2022.

The Source Awards, a prominent awards show from The Source Magazine ended 17 years ago, but it’s coming back next year, Page Six confirmed in a recent article. Prince’s longtime manager and lawyer L. Londell McMillan is bringing back the hugely popular award show that ran from 1994 to 2004.

“Hip-hop needs its premiere awards show back,” McMillian told Page Six in the article, “After every awards show, our social media at The Source explodes … so back by popular demand.”

It’s also launching the Source streaming channel, called the Netflix of hip-hop, according to the article.

The awards show was once famous for being a battle ground for rappers confronting each other over various arguments and disagreements they had.

Former Death Row CEO Suge Knight notoriously had beef with Sean “Diddy” Combs (then known as Puffy) at the 1995 ceremony which helped elevate the East Coast vs. West Coast hip-hop rivalry, which is believed to have come to a head in the untimely deaths of Tupac Shakur (in 1996) and Biggie Smalls (in 1997), the article added.

The magazine was also filled with lawsuits from artists and former employees before McMillan purchased it in 2008.

“It’s finally black-owned for the first time. He has quietly been bringing it back from financial disrepair and catapulting it into the digital age, tripling its reach and cleaning up its act,” a rep for the Source said in the article.

We love to see it.