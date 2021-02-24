Broken Public Safety System Failed Daniel Prude

Following today’s decision by a Rochester, New York, grand jury not to file charges against police officers in the death of Daniel Prude, People For the American Way President Ben Jealous released the following statement:

“We are heartsick at today’s developments in the case of Daniel Prude, who became the latest Black man failed by our broken public safety system and another unarmed victim to die at the hands of law enforcement. Daniel needed medical care for a mental health crisis. Instead of compassionate care, Daniel was handcuffed with a mesh hood placed over his head while his body was pressed against the pavement until he lost consciousness.

No one should die because they sought help. Yet that continues to be the sad state of our broken public safety system. We must radically rethink policing in America and how we respond at multiple levels to crises that deserve compassion but instead are met with callousness, cruelty, and, all too often, murder at the hands of law enforcement. Daniel didn’t have to die.

The officers responsible for his death should be held accountable but sadly it appears they won’t be. We must summon the courage to break this vicious cycle and finally bring about the day where justice for the deaths of unarmed Black people is no longer the exception, but rather the rule. We must bring about the day when Black lives are no longer so senselessly taken by law enforcement and the only response from the system that is supposed to protect us all is cowardly silence.”

