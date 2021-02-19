Entertainment Icon Snoop Dogg Announces National Distribution of His Very

Own INDOGGO® Gin

Bringing a laidback California style to the spirits industry, Entertainment Icon Snoop Dogg’s INDOGGO® Gin is easy to mix,

easy to drink and hard to forget

On the heels of a successful limited launch last Fall, Entertainment Icon and Hip-Hop

legend Snoop Dogg has announced his INDOGGO® Gin is now available nationwide. INDOGGO®, crafted with a

laid-back California style, is the ultimate remix of seven premium botanicals infused with all-natural strawberry

flavor.

INDOGGO® was developed by the King of “Gin & Juice,” in partnership with Keenan Towns and Marc Weisberg, CoFounders of Trusted Spirits, and in partnership with Prestige Beverage Group. Most recently, Emmy nominated

actor, host and producer Terrence ‘J’ Jenkins joined the team as the company’s first creative director. Additionally,

the gin has been recognized with a Double Gold for both Taste & Design from the 2020 Proof Awards.

“I am so proud and humbled by the response INDOGGO® has received since its introduction,” said Snoop Dogg. “I

knew that we had created a great tasting, smooth gin, but to see the response on social media, and get the stamp

of approval from my friend Martha Stewart – I knew we had a winner!”

“The response and support from our partners and distributors has been incredible,” added Weisberg. “To launch

a new product is no small feat, and to have such significant consumer following and early acceptance, especially

during a pandemic, is humbling and very much appreciated. We have received such great support from everyone

involved to ensure our nationwide rollout is a success, and we are excited to bring INDOGGO® to consumers,

across the country, who want to enjoy a little ‘Gin and Juice.'”

INDOGGO® is certified gluten free, distilled five times with seven premium botanicals and is infused with allnatural strawberry flavor with no added sugar. The gin is light on the juniper flavor and features orange, coriander

and cassia botanicals for a taste of strawberry and citrus with a slightly sweet and fruity finish. The gin is great on

the rocks, but Snoop Dogg and team have created some delicious cocktails that have been very popular since the

rollout including:

Long Beach Lemonade

2 oz. INDOGGO® Gin

6 oz. Fresh Lemonade

Ice cubes

Lemon slices for garnish

Add INDOGGO and lemonade to a glass, stir to combine. Top with ice and lemon slices.

Strawberry Basil Gimlet

2 oz. INDOGGO® Gin

.75 oz. Lime Juice

.75 oz Honey Syrup (2 pt Honey:1pt water)

Basil

Combine all ingredients, shake and strain into a coupe glass. Top with soda water and garnish with strawberry or

basil.

Available in 750ML and 50ML bottles with suggested retail pricing of $29.99 and $1.99, INDOGGO® is available at

major nationwide retailers such as Total Wine and More, Walmart, Albertson’s and Kroger. To find INDOGGO® in

your local market, and a list of our signature cocktails, visit Indoggogin.com.

To stay in the mix with exclusive access and updates follow @indoggogin on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter