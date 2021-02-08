Commissioner Arrington to Host Black History Student Competition, Competitions to focus on the unsung heroes of African American history

Fulton County District 5 Commissioner Marvin S. Arrington, Jr. is hosting an essay and film competition to celebrate Black History Month. The contest will reward teens and young adults that live in Fulton County. Students participating in the contest are asked to respond to the following prompt: “Why my unsung hero should be celebrated during Black History Month.”

Students are asked to use that request to write an essay or create a video about a 20th century figure who made a significant contribution to Black progress and American history in the areas of science, government or education. Essays should be approximately 1500 words in length, 12 point font and double spaced. Videos should be no more than 10 minutes in length.

The top prize winners in the essay and video categories each will receive a $500 prize, while second and third prize recipients in each category receive $300 and $200 respectively. The competition is sponsored by the Jarvis Hayes Foundation and the Friends of Wolf Creek.

Competition submissions are due by Friday, February 19, 2021 with the winners in the film and essay categories to be announced on Friday, February 26, 2021.

For more information regarding the competition, please visit the District 5 website at https://www.fultoncommission5.com.