Actress Cicely Tyson dies at 96

by Sherri Kolade

Bold actress Cicely Tyson, known for her roles, her light and life, died January 28 at 96 years old, according to a Washington Post article.

Tyson, well known for her 1974 TV movie “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman” also played Coretta Scott King and Harriet Tubman, the article added, heightening the awareness of the voices of African Americans to a broader audience on TV.

Tyson won a Tony Award at 79-years old for her leading role in the play “The Trip to Bountiful” after a 30-year hiatus from the Broadway stage, according to The Inquisitr.

The actress said that she was the only surviving member of her immediate family. She has lost her mother, father, sister and brother.

According to biography.com, Tyson was an award-winning film, television and stage actress, notable for her roles in ‘The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman,’ ‘The Help’ and Broadway’s ‘The Trip to Bountiful,’ among many others.

Tyson was born in New York City on December 19, 1924, according to the website. She grew up in Harlem, New York. And at the age of 18, she left a typing job and started modeling.

Tyson was later interested in acting, though her upbringing did not allow for her to go to plays or movies as a child.

“I have managed Miss Tyson’s career for over 40 years, and each year was a privilege and blessing,” her manager, Larry Thompson, said in a statement according to the website.

“Cicely thought of her new memoir as a Christmas tree decorated with all the ornaments of her personal and professional life. Today she placed the last ornament, a Star, on top of the tree.”