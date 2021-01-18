Martin Luther King Day of Service Events

Throughout the month of January, hundreds of veteran volunteers will lead and support service efforts across the country to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Dr. King spoke about the ability of the average person to serve their community and the importance of ending food insecurity in achieving equality.

The MLK Center’s Beloved Community Commemorative Service: The culminating program for the week-long celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s life and legacy is the 2021 Martin Luther King, Jr. Beloved Community Commemorative Service. This event will be live-streamed on Monday, January 18, 2021 beginning at 10:30 am EST on multiple platforms, including Facebook.

Watch, thekingcenter.org, and other sources, as well as televised locally on Fox 5 Atlanta.

2021 MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR.

BELOVED COMMUNITY COMMEMORATIVE SERVICE

MONDAY, JANUARY 18, 2021

10:30 A.M. – 1:45 P.M. EST



Live Dr. King’s vision of the Beloved Community by serving the community. For the 2021 MLK Day of Service, we’ll feature meaningful (and fun) in-person and virtual volunteer opportunities and social good events. Unite in service and join thousands across metro Atlanta to do something good.

Hands On Atlanta Day of Service:

Monday, January 18, 2021

9:00 AM 11:00 PM

Hands On Atlanta

600 Means Street NorthwestAtlanta, GA, 30318United States

Hosea Helps: Hosea Helps is hosting a food drive at the Georgia World Congress Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 18. Food, blankets and safety items will be given out via an outside walk-up and drive-thru. For more information or to donate money, visit Hosea Helps’ website.

The Mission Continues, a nonprofit organization that empowers veterans to find growth, purpose, and connection through community impact is also offering virtual service opportunities that can be completed within an individual household including food and clothing drives and DIY-build projects that can be donated to local organizations.

visit https://www.missioncontinues.org/blog/military-veterans-honor-martin-luther-king-jr-through-service/

1.18 | Aluma Farm

Volunteers will assist farm projects as needed to ensure fresh fruits and vegetables for local residents.

1.18 | Trees Atlanta make a difference and celebrate MLK Day by planting new trees in Brook Run Park in Dunwoody visit https://www.handsonatlanta.org/mlk-day

1.18 | Repair the World Join a powerful conversation on what is a “Jewish issue” at a time of growing diversity within the Jewish community visit https://www.handsonatlanta.org/mlk-day

1.14-18 | Civic Dinners Host or attend a virtual Civic Dinner and rally your friends and family for a meaningful conversation visit https://www.handsonatlanta.org/mlk-day

Celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with these activities, events, and service projects planned throughout Atlanta. This week-long celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s life and legacy includes a virtual book reading and puppet show, a commemorative service and nonviolence training culminating on Jan.18.

NAACP’s MLK Celebration in McDonough

Honor MLK with a virtual prayer experience and a parade. Jan. 16-18.

MLK Day of Service

Honor Dr. King’s legacy through service initiatives around Atlanta and nationwide. Jan. 18.

MLK Park Day

Enjoy free entrance day at National Parks in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Some local sites include Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area and Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site. Jan 18.

MLK Day 5K at Stone Mountain Park

Walkers and runners join together for a race with an accompanying drumline. Jan. 18.

Acworth’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service Celebration

Take a unity walk, listen to a celebration program, and volunteer your time or resources in honor of MLK. Jan. 18.

MLK Museum Day at Atlanta History Center

Special virtual programs to honor MLK. Jan. 18.

Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at The Children’s Museum of Atlanta

Explore the life and legacy of MLK with themed activities. Jan. 18.

MLK Day Performance & Talk Back from Woodruff Arts Center

Presented by the Palefsky Collision Project, this staged reading honors Martin Luther King Jr. and all civil rights activists. Jan. 18.

MLK Day Dinner & Celebration at Lynwood Park Community Center

Brookhaven’s annual MLK Day event and dinner honors the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Jan. 18.

Check with your local library for storytelling and special events to honor MLK.

On Monday, January 18th, Reverend Al Sharpton and the Washington DC Bureau of National Action Network will host its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Awards virtually. Award recipients include Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the U.S. National Institutes of Health; Stacey Abrams, American Politician, Lawyer, Voting Rights Activist & Author; LaTosha Brown, Founder of Black Voters Matter; Sir Hilary Beckles, Vice-Chancellor of the University of the West Indies; and Sindy Benavides, Chief Executive Officer, LULAC.

Reverend Sharpton, Human Rights Activist Martin Luther King III, and the Honorable Joyce Beatty, Chair, Congressional Black Caucus, U.S. House of Representatives, [D-OH-3], will deliver speeches.

This year’s awards presentation is co-chaired by Martin Luther King III, and Tanya Lombard, Vice President, Global Public and External Affairs, Head of Multicultural Strategic Initiatives, AT&T Services, Inc., and National Action Network, Member, Board of Directors.

WHERE:

Live stream on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nationalactionnetwork/

Live stream on National Action Network website: https://nationalactionnetwork.net/

TIME:

11:00 AM EST