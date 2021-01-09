Maxine Waters accuses Trump of attempting to start Civil War

Today Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA) was a guest on SiriusXM’s The Joe Madison Show, and went into detail about her conversation with the Chief of Capitol Police before the violent insurrection on Capitol Hill, and how the massive security failure could have been prevented, and invoked the assassinations of JFK and MLK when describing her experience inside the Capitol building. She also said that Donald Trump “is trying to create a Civil War” and has to be stopped “dead in his tracks,” either through impeachment or the 25th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, and that Vice President Pence isn’t “strong enough” or “committed enough” to use the 25th Amendment.

“[Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund] was telling us that he had it all under control. It turned out he had nothing under control. Nothing under control. And we were overrun. The Capitol of the United States of America, one of the most supposedly secure buildings in the country, was breached, and with them climbing the wall it looked like a third world country overtake of the government. And when we saw them breaking into our windows, and going into Statuary Hall, and going on the floor of the chambers of the House and the Senate, and how they found Nancy Pelosi’s office I do not know. You would not know how to get to Nancy’s office., I asked him every question I could think of, what I know and learn about security. And I told him, the top of the buildings were important, and you know what I was thinking about? I was thinking about John Kennedy and Martin Luther King in opposite buildings and windows near the top of those buildings and how they target people and they snipe and they could kill people. And that’s what really was on my mind. I asked him about all of that.”

“There’s got to be prosecutions. There’s got to be accountability. And of course this President, who has lied his way all the way up, until this insurrection that he has caused, and the fact that we all, many of us believe he is trying to create a Civil War, has got to be stopped dead in his tracks, however we can do it: whether it is Amendment 25 or whether it is a new way by bringing him up before the Congress.”

Maxine Waters:

“What we saw was a failure on the part of the Capitol police to be able to handle the numbers that were involved in this insurrection and whether it was because it was poor planning or whether it was because there was certain kinds of infiltration we don’t know, but we know that the president of the United States invited all of them. That includes the Proud Boys, that includes the Oath Keepers, that includes the KKK and QAnon. All of these terrorist groups that the president has been playing footsie with was invited to come. And now the president is pretending like he disagrees with what they’ve done and wants to be peaceful. Well, we’ve seen him tell these lies before, but the fact of the matter is the security was breached at the Capitol, one of the most well protected places secured places so-called in the country and we’ve got to get to the bottom of this. We’ve got to find out exactly what took place, who was involved. There’s got to be prosecutions. There’s got to be accountability. And of course this President, who has lied his way all the way up, until this insurrection that he has caused, and the fact that we all, many of us believe he is trying to create a Civil War, has got to be stopped dead in his tracks, however we can do it: whether it is Amendment 25 or whether it is a new way by bringing him up before the Congress. I just want to tell you that we’re at a point in time where these Republicans who have gone along with him for four years and basically have protected him have got to now come to grips with the fact that a president of the United States caused that insurrection with the domestic terrorists to his own country. I’ve always told them that he was undermining this democracy, disregarding the constitution, should have been impeached a long time ago when I first started. And so now we’re at the point where something’s got to give, he’s got to go.”

Host, Joe Madison:

“Now, do you Congresswoman Maxine Waters? And we talked with Congressman Clyburn and one of the things he told us, he didn’t care what Pence does with the 25th Amendment because members of Congress, they don’t have to wait on Pence to invoke that. You can have an impeachment simultaneous to the 25th Amendment. You would agree with that?”

Maxine Waters:

“Absolutely, absolutely. And I don’t expect that Pence is strong enough, committed enough where he’s going to even try to organize it. And for those two who have resigned, I think they’re getting off of it so that they don’t have to be involved with the 25th Amendment. So yeah, let those who want to call for it, call for it. Let people express their anger in every way that they want to and call for whatever they want to, whether it is 25th Amendment, whether it is impeachment, whether it is ask him to resign. But in the final analysis, the Congress can take up an impeachment resolution without going through committee, without doing any of that. We’ve got the numbers in order to do that and put it up on the floor.

