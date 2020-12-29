After U.S. House Passes Bill, Ossoff Calls on Sen. Perdue to Immediately Support $2,000 Stimulus Checks

After the U.S. House passed a bill on Monday to send direct $2,000 stimulus checks to American families, investigative journalist and Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Jon Ossoff called on his opponent, Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.), to support the legislation and help pass the measure in the U.S. Senate.

Jon Ossoff released the following statement:

“Many Georgia families are in dire straits, and after eight months of obstruction, a single $600 check is a joke. Vast sums have been given to Wall Street banks and large corporations while David Perdue personally profited from pandemic stock trades. The people need help. Perdue must reverse his opposition to $2,000 checks and join Democrats, President-elect Biden, and President Trump in immediately supporting $2,000 relief checks for his constituents.”

A Bloomberg report uncovered that the Senate’s “most prolific stock trader” David Perdue tried to “pressure” President Trump to sign the latest coronavirus relief bill in order to help his “prospects” in January’s runoff, and failed to embrace the increased $2,000 stimulus checks Trump and Democrats called for days before. Perdue has repeatedly refused to say whether he would support raising stimulus checks to $2,000.

In keeping with his record of “personally oppos[ing]” direct stimulus checks all year and saying he “held [his] nose” to vote for coronavirus relief, missing from the list of arguments Perdue reportedly made to Trump to sign the COVID relief bill was any size of direct stimulus checks. Senate Republicans only got on board with relief because Perdue was “getting hammered” for Republicans’ failure to deliver more pandemic aid to Americans amid Jon Ossoff’s tough scrutiny on Perdue leading the charge to cut unemployment benefits for families.

“Senator Perdue has no problem making a plea to Trump when he needs his flailing campaign rescued but for the past eight months, as Georgians have been in desperate need of aid, he was nowhere to be found,” said Braxton Brewington, spokesman for the Democratic Party of Georgia. “Georgia voters are done with Perdue’s games of only looking out for himself, that’s why they’re turning out this election to ensure this is Perdue’s last term in Washington.”