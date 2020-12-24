Georgia and Cincinnati, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Georgia and Cincinnati Ticket Allotments Sold Out for 2021 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl sells out for 22nd time in the last 24 years.

ATLANTA (Dec. 23, 2020) – The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl today announced that both Georgia and Cincinnati ticket allotments sold out on the first day of sales. Each school sold a total of 3,250 tickets to its fans for their New Year’s Day game in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

In addition to the 6,500 tickets sold by the schools, the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl ticket office previously sold through the remaining ticket inventory earlier this year. This marks the 22nd sellout in the last 24 years for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

Due to protocols brought on by COVID-19, the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl will operate at approximately 25 percent capacity (16,500 fans) for this year’s game and ticket seating assignments will be spaced out to provide appropriate social distance between groups in groupings of two and four. Masks will be mandatory for all fans.

“Given the uniqueness of this football season, we’re thrilled to be able to have fans from both Georgia and Cincinnati as well as local Atlanta fans attend this year’s game,” said Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and President Gary Stokan. “We have been working with the Governor’s office, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, our partner conferences, the University of Cincinnati and the University of Georgia as well as medical experts to create game day protocols that will ensure the safest environment possible for all those in attendance.”

The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl will be played January 1, New Year’s Day, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and will be nationally televised by ESPN. Game time is set for noon ET leading into the College Football Playoff Semifinals.

Cincinnati will be making its first-ever trip to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, while this will mark Georgia’s sixth appearance in the game, but its first since 2006 when the Bulldogs defeated No. 14 Virginia Tech 31-24.

Fans wishing to attend this year’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl may still be able to find tickets on Ticketmaster.com, home to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl’s official resale ticket exchange.

More than 3.1 million fans have attended the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl since its inaugural game in 1968.