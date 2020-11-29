D-Nice, India Arie perform at GirlTrek’s Thanks a Million Celebration tonight

D-Nice, India Arie Among Performances for GirlTrek’s

Thanks a Million Celebration Sunday, Nov. 29

This commemoration will pay tribute to a decade long journey of healing, sisterhood

and movement building to save the lives of Black women.

GirlTrek, the largest health movement and nonprofit for Black women in the United States, is officially now a sisterhood of 1 MILLION Black women – and counting!

To celebrate mobilizing 1 million Black women to use radical self-care and walking as the first practical step to leading healthier, more fulfilled lives, GirlTrek is hosting the biggest party for Black women 2020 has seen on Sunday, November 29th at 7 p.m. EST on GirlTrek’s Facebook LIVE.

It will be a moment of gratitude and reflection centered in a celebration of our stories — the brilliant displays of uprising, change making, freedom-claiming Black women. Women that have one by one, neighborhood by neighborhood, powered and propelled this movement to a literal unleashing of 1 million Black women! Together, we have been walking and building this movement for a decade. There’s no way in the world that we’d let this landmark moment pass without rejoicing.

The one-and-only D-Nice is set to spin. Performances include India Arie, Baby Rose, poet Aja Monet, and Tawiah.

GirlTrek is the most effective public health solution in the country. GirlTrek was co-founded by two friends, T. Morgan Dixon and Vanessa Garrison. Over the years, the organization, which originally began as an email walking challenge among friends, expanded to a nationwide movement inspiring radical healing and health transformation among Black women.

Based on membership data collection, in 2019, 26% of GirlTrek members reported taking less medication after committing to a daily walking practice; 61% of women lost weight since the previous year; 40% of women continued to see improvement in symptoms from a previous health condition and 98% of those who have been diagnosed with depression said walking has improved their symptoms.

Join a sisterhood of 1 million — and growing — by taking the pledge at GirlTrek.org. GirlTrek is free to join.