Amoy Walker of the Atlanta Girls’ School Named Teacher of the Year by GISA

This week Amoy Walker of the Atlanta Girls’ School (AGS) was recognized as teacher of the year by the Georgia Independent School Association (GISA). You can see where she is surprised with her award here.

Walker joined AGS in 2019 where she teaches sixth grade English and seventh grade humanities and serves as Middle School Curriculum Coordinator. She received a B.A. from Stony Brook University and went on to earn her M.A. from the Teachers College at Columbia University. Before joining AGS, Amoy taught seventh-grade humanities and served in several leadership roles at the Girls’ Middle School (GMS) in Palo Alto, Calif., for eleven years. Prior to her work with GMS, she taught for two years in The High School of Fashion Industries in New York City.

In regards to the award, Walker notes, “As a first-generation college attendee education was my path to achieve socio-economic stability. This is why I firmly believe in the philosophy ‘every child, every day.’ This means that regardless of a student’s socio-economic status, language, learning ability, or race, when they arrive at AGS they receive the skills and supports needed to live a dignified and satisfied life. AGS is truly special in that each student and community member is encouraged to lead a life of purpose.”

GISA (Georgia Independent School Association) is a non-profit association of private, independent, and parochial schools throughout the State of Georgia. The GISA Teacher of the Year Award is a tremendous honor with more than 170 schools vying for this opportunity. Each year, the award is given to a teacher that has demonstrated outstanding teaching and service in the upper school, middle school, or lower school.