Dr. Toussaint King Hill passes away

THE REVEREND DOCTOR TOUSSAINT KING HILL, JR., nephew of

Reverend Doctor Martin Luther King, Sr., cousin to Reverend Doctor Martin Luther King, Jr., and recently retired senior pastor of the historic West Hunter Street Baptist Church of Atlanta, Georgia passed away quietly at home Wednesday following a long valiant battle with cancer.

Dr. Hill, a native of Detroit, Michigan, served as the Pastor of West Hunter Street Baptist Church, formerly pastored by noted Civil Rights activist and best friend of Martin Luther King, Jr., Rev. Dr. Ralph David Abernathy. Dr. Hill pastored there from 2006 until his retirement last month.

Dr. Hill also served as Pastor of Baptist Temple Church in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and as an Assistant Pastor at the Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Dr. Hill is a 1981 graduate of Morehouse College Atlanta, Georgia. He graduated from Garrett Evangelical Theological Seminary of Evanston, Illinois with a Master of Divinity degree. He received his Doctor of Ministry degree from the United Theological Seminary in Dayton, Ohio as a Cornell West, Jeremiah Wright, Molefi Asante Scholar.

Dr. Hill was an armed forces veteran who served his country as a United States Air Force Chaplain.

At the time of his retirement, Dr. Hill delivered a message about healing and forgiveness, “The Way You Do The Things You Do”; a testament to his profound and practical preaching. Dr. Hill is survived by his wife, Laurel Hord Hill, his two sons, Toussaint King Hill, III, (Miranda) and Thaddaeus Kornell Hill, and his granddaughter Eden Elizabeth Hill.

Dr. Hill will be remembered for his contributions as a preacher, teacher, dedicated thought leader, and community activist.