SPLC Awards Over $4.5M in Second Round of Grants in Vote Your Voice Initiative

Twenty-eight organizations join 12 first round award recipients in receiving grants for voter registration, education, and mobilization in the Deep South totaling $10M in 2020

Today, the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) announced a second round Vote Your Voice grants to 28 additional voter outreach organizations across the Deep South as part of its voter mobilization initiative.

The organizations have proven track records empowering voters of color, LGBTQ voters, Native voters, immigrant voters, voters of faith, returning citizen voters and young voters. They submitted innovative proposals to boost voter registration, education and mobilization in Vote Your Voice’s five targeted states – Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Louisiana and Mississippi.

Click for video of award recipient Georgia Muslim Voter Project

Saleemah Abdul-Ghafur, Georgia Muslim Voter Project

The grants will help the organizations continue their efforts and scale-up their activities to turn out low-propensity voters amid voter suppression schemes and other barriers, including the COVID-19 pandemic, in advance of upcoming elections. The Vote Your Voice project will award up to $30M through 2022 from the SPLC endowment to organizations doing this work.

“The 2020 election cycle was shaping up to be historic before the year began, and the monumental stories of the year in public health, racial justice and democracy protection make clear now more than ever that every eligible American needs to have a say in the direction of our communities and country,” said SPLC President and CEO Margaret Huang. “Amid the COVID-19 public health crisis and policies that have decreased equitable access to the polls, we are confident that the resources provided in this second round of Vote Your Voice grants awarded will ensure that more voters are able to cast ballots and have them counted across the Deep South.”

The second round of grant award recipients received $4,565,000 in total. Across both rounds of grants, $10 million has been distributed throughout the five states, including $570,000 in Alabama, $3,000,000 in Florida, $2,460,000 in Georgia, $1,210,000 in Louisiana, $1,205,000 in Mississippi, $500,000 for a project working in Alabama and Georgia and $1,210,000 for multi-state projects.

The 28 grant recipients follow. For more information on how the grants will be strategically used in the last month of the 2020 election and beyond, please contact Graeme Crews at graeme.crews@splcenter.org or Elyse Hammett at ehammett@cfgreateratlanta.org.

Alabama

Alabama Coalition for Immigrant Justice United: $100,000

Faith in Action Alabama: $185,000

Fortitude Foundation (Rollin to the Polls): $30,000

Greater Birmingham Ministries: $50,000

The Ordinary People Society: $120,000

United Women of Color: $20,000

Florida

Common Ground Project: $150,000

Engage Miami Civic Foundation: $150,000

Faith in Florida, Inc.: $275,000

League of Women Voters of Florida Education Fund, Inc.: $175,000

NALEO Education Fund: $150,000

Georgia

Equality Foundation of Georgia: $170,000

GALEO Latino Community Development Fund (GLCDF) : $200,000

Georgia Muslim Voter Project: $110,000

Georgia Shift: $150,000

Latino Community Fund, Inc.: $75,000

NAACP Atlanta Branch: $100,000

The Arc of Georgia: $30,000

United Way of Coastal Georgia: $50,000

Louisiana

Citizen SHE: $150,000

The Micah Project: $60,000

Urban League of Louisiana: $200,000

Mississippi

Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians: $55,000

Southern Echo: $600,000

Regional/Multi-state

Boat People SOS, Inc.: $60,000

Fair Count, Inc.: $300,000

Project South: $100,000

Vote.org: $750,0000

Announced in June, Vote Your Voice is a partnership between the SPLC and the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta (Community Foundation) to invest up to $30 million through 2022 from the SPLC’s endowment to engage voters and increase voter registration, education and participation; support Black- and brown-led organizations often ignored by traditional funders; support and prototype effective voter engagement strategies; and re-enfranchise returning citizens despite intentional bureaucratic challenges.

“In the words of the late Georgia Congressman, John Lewis, ‘The vote is precious. It is almost sacred. It is the most powerful non-violent tool we have in a democracy.’ These grants will help us put Lewis’ words, and his life’s work on voting rights, to work,” said Clare S. Richie, public policy specialist at the Community Foundation. “We look forward to watching these 28 organizations optimize these dollars for noble actions between now and November.”

Additional Vote Your Voice information may be found here: https://www.splcenter.org/vote-your-voice