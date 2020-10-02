NeNe Leakes opens up about RHOA exit [VIDEO]

NeNe Leakes is opening up to “Extra’s” Billy Bush about her exit from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

Leakes, a cast member since 2008, explained on YouTube that it was her decision to leave the show, but later told fans on social media that she was forced out.

The usually bubbly reality TV star was somber today as she told Billy, “I left because I was being pushed out.”

She noted that her time on the show was decreased, explaining, “If you are working at McDonald’s, working 40 hours a week, they drop you down to 20 hours, they drop you down to 15, they drop you down to 10, it’s obvious that they want you to quit.” She added, “Something is very wrong with going from 18 or 23 episodes down to six… In the last four to five years, it has been less and less… Things just didn’t feel fair.”

Leakes had some choice words for her former Bravo boss on Twitter, telling Billy, “This is a conversation that he and I and people involved are going to have to deal with behind the scenes. All I can do is take you back to one of my old sayings, ‘I said what I said.’”

While there are those who feel that Leakes may be looking for attention, she says, “There are real feelings involved here. I would never just come out just saying anything just because I want attention.”

When asked if she could work things out with Bravo, Leakes commented, “I am not going to return to ‘Housewives,’ that’s not what this is about… If I wanted to return to ‘Housewives,’ I could have. I had an offer… I am very hopeful that we can work our relationship out behind the scenes without everyone being involved.”

Leakes who starred on “The Celebrity Apprentice” with Donald Trump also gave her take on this week’s debate, offering, “I need it have a sit-down with [Joe] Biden and help him. I want to help him take on Trump, I want him to read Trump… I could give him some good one-liners to say.”