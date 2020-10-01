The Home Depot donates 9,200 shields; Cox donates 20 ballot boxes in Georgia election

Georgia Companies Donate Generously for Smooth, Safe, Accessible Election

The Home Depot donates 9,200 plexiglass shields to protect poll workers and voters at polling locations across Georgia

Cox Enterprises purchases 20 ballot boxes for the metro area and rural counties with greatest need.

Atlanta, Ga (Oct 1, 2020) —Businesses across the state of Georgia are collaborating and giving generously to contribute to a smooth, safe, accessible election experience in 2020. In an election year that is facing a record number of voters, COVID-19 challenges, and the implementation of new voting machines in Georgia, election officials welcome support from the business community.

GaVotingWorks, a non-partisan organizing effort to engage businesses in election preparedness and voter education, has been collaborating with dozens of influential and far-reaching Georgia companies for the past two months focusing on specific needs shared by the Secretary of State.

“Georgia’s great corporations, like The Home Depot and Cox Enterprises, serve as critical components not only of our state’s economy but also our state’s civil society,” said Secretary Raffensperger. “I thank these two companies for helping keep our poll workers and voters safe, and for proving important partners in our efforts to uphold ballot access during this unprecedented pandemic.”

The Home Depot is helping the state address the large-scale need for protection of poll workers and voters at the critical moment of “voter check in.” The state requested 9,200 plexiglass countertop shields for use at 2,800 polling locations, which are being donated by The Home Depot.

“We’re proud to deploy safety measures at polling places to protect voters and volunteers just as we have done in our stores for customers and associates,” said Heather Kennedy, vice president of government relations at The Home Depot. “It’s critical people feel safe casting their ballots in this election. In addition to providing associates voter education tools at www.HomeDepotVotes.com, we are sharing opportunities to volunteer as poll workers. We’re proud that over 1,800 associates have answered the call to serve in their communities.”

Cox Enterprises proactively responded to a request for 20 extra ballot boxes for use across the state. According to the Secretary of State’s data, more than 1.3 million Georgians have requested absentee ballots to date, a more than 1,000% increase since 2016. “These ballot boxes are essential election equipment this year, and Cox is proud to support the safe, secure and accessible gathering of votes across Georgia” said Maury Wolfe, AVP Corporate Responsibility and Public Affairs. The incremental boxes will be distributed where there is the greatest need across the state. This gift aligns with Cox Enterprise’s commitment to accessibility this fall as the company has granted employees six hours of paid time off to vote.

Roadie, an innovative and fast-growing delivery platform headquartered in Atlanta, has donated rapid ballot box delivery to get the boxes into the field as soon as possible.

Founder of GaVotingWorks, Betsy Armentrout says, “The outpouring of support from the business community for our fellow citizens and election officials has been truly remarkable. We are all moving rapidly to meet the needs with creative solutions for a safe, smooth and accessible election process.”

Participating Georgia companies in GaVotingWorks to date include AKQA, AT&T, The Atlanta Hawks, The Coca-Cola Company, Corporate Volunteer Council, Cox Enterprises, Delta Airlines, Dominion Voting Systems, Gas South, The Home Depot, ICP International, IHG, The Lola, Mercedes Benz USA, NCR, Parkmobile, Roadie, Southwire, UPS, YMCA Metro Atlanta.