Atlanta City Council to Hold Special Called Meeting Wednesday

ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council will hold a special called meeting remotely on Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 9 a.m. to consider 20-R-4424 related to Series 2020 Bonds. The meeting will take place remotely in response to the telework protocol activated for City Hall.

The public can listen to the meeting by dialing (877) 579-6743 and entering the conference ID number 8315991256.

The public may leave comments the day before the scheduled meeting (today) between the hours of 4-7 p.m. by dialing (404) 330-6001. Public comment should not exceed two minutes.

The meeting will be simulcast on the Council’s website , YouTube channel, Facebook and Twitter pages, and on Channel 26 .

About Atlanta City Council

The Atlanta City Council is the chief policy-making body for the City of Atlanta. It acts by considering and enacting all laws that govern the City. The council also approves the operating and capital budgets for the City as recommended by the mayor, and it continually monitors revenues and expenditures for local government operations. The Atlanta City Council reviews and has final say on many land-use and zoning matters. Major economic development projects for the City also fall under the council’s consideration.



The Atlanta City Council is comprised of 12 districts and three at-large posts. Council representatives include: Council President: Felicia A. Moore; District 1: Carla Smith; District 2: Amir Farokhi; District 3: Antonio Brown; District 4: Cleta Winslow; District 5: Natalyn Mosby Archibong; District 6: Jennifer N. Ide; District 7: Howard Shook; District 8: J.P. Matzigkeit; District 9: Dustin Hillis; District 10: Andrea L. Boone; District 11: Marci Collier Overstreet; District 12: Joyce M. Sheperd; Post 1 At-Large: Michael Julian Bond; Post 2 At-Large: Matt Westmoreland; and Post 3 At-Large: Andre Dickens.