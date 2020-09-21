The Office of the City Solicitor in Partnership with Maximum Impact, the Atlanta Police Department and the Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department host a free food distribution and mask Giveaway.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to take its toll on household budgets, the Bridging the Gap campaign will host a free food distribution from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. (or until supplies last) on Wednesday, September 23 in the parking lot of Jackson Memorial Baptist Church, 534 Fairburn Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30331.

Since early July, this massive food drive has been organized by the Office of the Atlanta City Solicitor, Maximum Impact, the Atlanta Police Department, the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department. Also joining the food distribution on September 23 will be Atlanta City Council member Andrea Boone, District 10.

The Bridging the Gap campaign’s goal is to feed families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic while nurturing relationships between first responders and the community. Each participating household receives fresh produce, 10-pounds of poultry, fresh milk, and water, plus free face masks courtesy of the Atlanta

Fire Rescue Department to curtail the spread of COVID-19. Residents are encouraged to arrive early for free food and masks.

See below for details on the Wednesday, Sept. 23 event:

WHO: The Office of the Atlanta City Solicitor, Maximum Impact, the Atlanta Police

Department, and the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department

WHAT: Free Food Distribution and Mask Giveaway

WHEN: From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. (or until supplies last) on Wednesday, September 23rd

WHERE: Jackson Memorial Baptist Church parking lot 534 Fairburn Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30331