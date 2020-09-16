Goodwill of North Georgia is No.1 for workforce development

Goodwill of North Georgia is #1 in the Nation for Workforce Development

Nonprofit Helped More Than 27,000 People Get Jobs in 2019

Decatur, GA – Goodwill of North Georgia, the leading workforce development nonprofit in the Southeast, is now the No.1 Goodwill in the nation for helping job seekers secure employment.

The nonprofit is also the No. 1 leader for serving African American jobseekers, as well as #1 for the number of people entering training-related employment (meaning the organization provided workforce development training to a job seeker who was later employed in that field). Goodwill of North Georgia connected more than 27,000 North Georgians to jobs over the past year throughout its 45-county territory.

“I am so proud that Goodwill of North Georgia is the top … in the nation for putting people to work. Each one of the 27,000 people we connected to employment represents an opportunity to transform a family and a community,” said Keith Parker, president and chief executive officer of Goodwill of North Georgia. “I would like to thank every Goodwill of North Georgia employee, volunteer, shopper, donor and partner for helping us become the number one Goodwill in the nation for workforce development. Together, we’re strengthening our communities one job at a time.”

Each purchase at a Goodwill retail store helps to support the organization’s mission to put North Georgians to work. The nonprofit uses the sale of donated goods to fund its programs and 13 career centers located across the region as well as its virtual career center, CareerConnector.org. All career centers are open to the public and equipped with the people and resources to help job seekers and micro business owners. Each center provides access to the internet, telephones, personalized coaching and various other resources needed for job searching.

Career centers are free and open to any job seeker looking to make a career change or connect to high demand jobs in the area. The organization also helps people who face various obstacles to employment, including lack of work history, physical, mental and emotional disabilities, underemployment, and limited education. Additionally, Goodwill assists individuals with language barriers, criminal backgrounds, dependency on public assistance, and those facing various other barriers to employment.

Visit GoodwillNG.org to learn more.