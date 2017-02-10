Fulton County collaborates with State Farm to find job seekers

Insurance firm to host information session at Gwinnett Technical College to discuss positions

Worksource Fulton wants job seekers to know that opportunity will be knocking on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Worksource Fulton is collaborating with State Farm and Gwinnett Technical College to identify potential applicants for positions as Claims Adjusters and Call Center Representatives.

State Farm is extending an invitation to service driven professionals to come and explore career opportunities that are available within their company.

Once job seekers are registered, they will receive official invitations to attend the session, which will be held on the Gwinnett Technical College, Alpharetta-North Fulton Campus located at 2875 Old Milton Parkway in Alpharetta.

WorkSource Fulton is a service of the Department of Housing and Community Development Workforce Development Division. For regular updates on employment, training and other services offered through Worksource Fulton, call 404-613-6381.

Potential applicants must register to learn more about starting a career with State Farm by sending an email to Jason.Lane@fultoncountyga.gov.

Citizens in need of reasonable accommodations due to a disability including communications in an alternative format should contact the Disability Liaison in the Housing and Community Development Department within five days of a recruitment at (404) 613-7944. To obtain Georgia Relay Access, citizens should dial 711.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: