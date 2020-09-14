Michigan Chronicle Pancakes and Politics virtual event

leOn Thursday, Sept. 24, join the Michigan Chronicle and co-moderators Dennis Archer Jr. and Vickie Thomas as we host Pancakes and Politics Forum IV – Digital Edition. The theme of Forum IV is Rebuilding American Cities through a lens of Equity and Inclusion. Panelist includes:

– Ellis Carr – CEO, Capital Impact Partners

– Daryl Carter – Founder, CEO and Chairman – Avanath Capital

– Sonya Mays – CEO, Develop Detroit

– Sandy Pierce – Chairman, Huntington Bank Michigan, Private Client Group and Regional Banking Director

The Michigan Chronicle’s Pancakes & Politics highlights pressing business, civic, and economic topics, bringing together a diverse group of policy and decision-makers, influencers, and business and community leaders. Created in 2006, Pancakes & Politics consistently generates dialogue that drives transparency and progress in the region. In years past, Pancakes and Politics panels have featured well-known CEOs, political powerhouses, university presidents, community advocates, union leaders, healthcare leaders, the well-known and not so well known; inspiring many headlines and news stories along the way.

Conceptualized out of a concern over the growing racial divide in the region and a need for a forum where people could talk and exchange ideas. The premier political discourse has grown to today address a wide variety of topics that touch on race, the economy, workforce development, healthcare, the role of women in business leadership, the status of minorities and the state of public education in Detroit, and much more.

Now in its 15th season, Pancakes and Politics has also become known for the incredibly diverse audience it attracts and continues to be the preeminent speakers’ series for tackling tough issues in a frank, open environment that spurs and incites action.

