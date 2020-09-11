Fulton County seeking partners homeless solutions

Fulton County’s Community Homeless Division Emergency Solutions Grant Program Seeks Community Service Partners

ATLANTA – The Fulton County Department of Community Development’s Homeless Division is offering another opportunity for organizations to apply for the Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) COVID 19 grant funds. Funds will be awarded to Fulton County’s municipalities (except for Atlanta, which receives a direct allocation from the Department of Housing and Urban Development) and eligible organizations that support Fulton County’s citizens who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

Fulton County was allocated $2,529,828 in Emergency Solutions Grant funding in two separate allocations of $574,624 and $1,955,204, respectively, under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Approximately $1,609,778.00 million in funding from the second allocation is available to support community efforts to prevent, prepare for, and respond to Fulton County citizens’ needs who are homeless or at risk for homelessness due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizations that were previously awarded funds during the first ESG COVID-19 application opportunity may apply to offer services in a different ESG COVID program area.

Additionally, the County is releasing grant applications for ESG 19 and ESG 20 Allocations of $300,803.00 and $308,286.00, respectively.

Covered services include four different program areas:

· Street Outreach: to engage those who are homeless and not staying in a shelter or other housing;

· Homelessness Prevention: offers rental assistance and other supports for those who are at risk of becoming homeless to allow them to stay in their homes or relocate;

· Rapid Re-Housing: help to find and pay for housing for those who are homeless and case management during the transition to stability;

· Emergency Shelter: support for shelter operations, to include hotel/motel vouchers, along with critical services to shelter residents such as child care, skills training, and transportation assistance.

Timeline

· Applications public release, September 11, 2020.

· Electronic applications will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. on September 27, 2020.

· The County will host a technical assistance ZOOM call on September 17, 2020, from 2 pm to 3:30 pm.

· Meeting Link: https://zoom.us/j/96262640130?pwd=UW5zRTJ4NkpEQUJ1UUZtL2xrREdkZz09

· Meeting ID: 962 6264 0130 & Passcode: 241011

The ESG and ESG COVID-19 grant applications and eligibility rules can be found on the Homeless Division webpage.

Questions can be submitted to the Department of Community Development, ATTN: Homeless Division at HomelessInfo@fultoncountyga.gov.