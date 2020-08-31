3rd Annual Atlanta Fashion and Polo Classic at Atlanta Polo Club

3rd Annual Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic takes place at Atlanta Polo Club

Sponsored by Bentley Atlanta and Billionaires Row Champagne, the 3rd Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic, “Where Culture and Class Connect” is an all-inclusive and all VIP, multi-faceted luxury event which consists of the AFPC Championship Polo Match, the Derby Style Day Party and the Miguel Wilson Fashion Experience Runway Show. “I created the Atlanta Fashion and Polo Classic in order to share my passion for polo and fashion with others, in a way they would appreciate it; incorporating a cultural experience in the most luxurious way possible,” Wilson said.

“As a kid growing up in Washington D.C., I fell in love with horses. As a teenager, I was able to get jobs working at barns and take riding lessons. That experience changed my life. I was able to meet people and be exposed to things that changed my thought process. I attribute my success today to those experiences.”

Attendees are urged to come dressed in their best derby attire, as they experience the excitement of

witnessing the Morehouse Polo Club, the first-ever Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCU) polo team, make its public debut with its first game.

They will also partake in sounds by celebrity DJ Mark Battle and live entertainment by Gritz and Jelly

Butter, during the Derby Style Day Party, before ending the evening with the Miguel Wilson Fashion

Experience Runway Show.

With COVID-19 prevention measures in place, social distancing will be enforced with sections and tents spaced out 6-10 feet apart. Masks will also be required in certain areas. This illustrious event serves to benefit the Ride to the Olympics Foundation, a non-profit organization that aims to provide support to kids who desire to pursue equestrian activities; especially those who normally

wouldn’t have the opportunity due to socio-economic obstacles.

All proceeds from the Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic will go toward the Ride to the Olympics, the

Morehouse Polo Club and the creation of future HBCU polo teams.

For more information or to purchase tickets please visit https://www.fashionandpoloclassic.com/