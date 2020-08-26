Oprah sends message for Breonna Taylor

Oprah Winfrey, like most Black Americans is disturbed about the fact that it has been 153 days since Breonna Taylor was fatally shot by the Louisville police an not a single officer has been charged. Winfrey purchased 26 billboards around Louisville to keep Breonna Taylor’s face and story in the forefront.

Black Lives Matter-Louisville and celebrities committed to getting justice for Breonna Taylor who was killed while sleeping in her apartment March 13, by Louisville Metro Police Department officers during a no-knock raid have been working actively to get justice for Taylor by getting the case to court.

Oprah also recorded a video which was posted to Twitter on Monday evening, of the billboards around Louisville and shared details of her last conversation with Taylor’s mom.

“The last time I spoke to Breonna Taylor’s mom, Tamika Palmer, she was having a particularly bad day dealing with the loss of her daughter,” Winfrey says in a narration. “She told me: ‘I can’t stop seeing her face. Her smile. It’s what I miss most about her. I’m still waiting for her to come through the door.’”

“Everybody who’s lost a loved one knows that feeling,” Oprah continues. “For every mother and father whose child is out in the world right now, imagine getting a call in the middle of the night that your daughter has been shot in her apartment, and then you find out the people who killed her were police officers who should never have been there in the first place.”

Taylor was killed on March 13 when officers entered her home on a no knock warrant. In June the Louisville Metro Council unanimously passed “Breonna’s Law,” an ordinance banning any search warrant that does not require police to announce themselves and their purpose at one’s premises. The mayor is expected to sign the ban immediately.

“Yes, we need wins but we need bold wins. We need bold policy that fights white supremacy,” said Chanelle Helm of Black Lives Matter-Louisville. “We need bold elected officials to represent their constituents who are fighting white supremacy every day in the streets. We can defund the police and fund our communities. We can live police free. Bre deserved that. Every victim of police terrorism won tonight! Every step is a victory!”

Since her death, none of the officers involved have been charged with a crime. Brett Hankison, was terminated from his job by interim Louisville Metro Police Chief Robert Schroeder. The other two officers, Jonathan Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove, are on administrative reassignment.