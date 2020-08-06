Beyoncé releases ‘Black is King’ a stunning display of Black excellence

On heels of the first anniversary of the release of Disney’s “The Lion King,” we now have the visuals to the album. Released July 31 exclusively on programming app Disney+, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter writes, directs, and executive produces visual album “Black Is King.”

by LaToya Wright, Contributing Writer

The 85-minute production was done by Beyoncé’s “Parkwood Entertainment in association with Disney Plus (Disney+).

Based on the music of “The Lion King: The Gift,” and starring the album’s featured artists and some special guest appearances. Filmed over a year, “Black Is King” is a celebratory memoir with videos for “My Power,” “Mood 4 Eva,” and “Brown Skin Girl,” giving the eye everything it needs to see in this current time.

The visual album features appearances from Pharrell, Tierra Whack, Jay-Z, and Blue Ivy Carter, and African artists including Wizkid, Shatta Wale, Burna Boy, and Mr. Eazi, Tiwa Savage, Tekno, Yemi Alade, Busiswa, and Salatiel can be seen.

Beyoncé’s third “visual album” also features Kelly Rowland, Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong’o and mother, Tina Knowles Lawson.

Black is King shares the story of Black families as they voyage throughout time. As they honor the tale of a young king’s transcendent journey through betrayal, love, and self-identity, he is guided by his ancestors toward his destiny and his father’s teachings to reclaim his home and throne.

Black is King celebrate Black resilience and culture. It is an affirmation of the grand purpose of Blacks highlights the beauty of tradition and Black excellence.

Beyoncé wrote in an Instagram post, “With this visual album, I wanted to present elements of Black history and African tradition, with a modern twist and a universal message, and what it truly means to find your self-identity and build a legacy.”

The film has received backlash already for what is being called the outdated way African countries are being portrayed. To counter this, Beyoncé wrote in an Instagram post. “I believe that when Black people tell our own stories, we can shift the axis of the world and tell our REAL history of generational wealth and richness of soul that are not told in our history books.”

Black is King gives incredible and innovative fashion. It is the storytelling outside of the music videos pushing this story forward. This is not a live Lion King. However, I recommend viewing Beyoncé reimagined “The Lion King” of young kings and queens in search of their own crowns to which she dedicated to her son, Sir Carter.