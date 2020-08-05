Atlanta Public Schools delay first day back, masks required

Atlanta Public Schools Delays First Day Back, Requires Masks

The Atlanta Public School district announced that the first day of school has been pushed back and students will receive lessons online. New Superintendent Lisa Herring said Monday that online lessons will be for at least the first nine weeks of the year

By Andrea V. Watson, Patch Staff

ATLANTA, GA — Atlanta Public Schools has postponed the first day of school to Aug. 24. The school board on Monday voted unanimously to give final approval to the delayed start. Students will continue virtual instruction, announced the school district.

New Superintendent Lisa Herring said Monday that online lessons will be for at least the first nine weeks of the year, or until there is minimal or moderate spread of the coronavirus.

“I want to assure you that ‘virtual’ is not a bad, seven-letter word, but a sign of opportunity to take teaching and learning in APS fully into the 21st century,” she wrote in a letter. “It won’t necessarily be comfortable or familiar and certainly not usual. But understand this: While we may not be IN our schools for the next nine weeks or more, we will be AT school.”

Although classes will be online, small groups of students will be allowed to enter the building for limited in-person activities, such as taking academic assessments, said the district.

Face coverings will be required for all students and staff.

The delayed start day will move the final day of the first semester to Jan. 15.

