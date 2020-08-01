Tyler Perry’s Atlanta ‘Camp Quarantine’ Kept Production Going

ATLANTA, GA — “Camp Quarantine” and a strict plan is what helped Atlanta media mogul Tyler Perry successfully finish television production during the pandemic.

Perry finished production on “Sistas” early and kept the crew and cast healthy, reported CBS News. Everyone wore masks 12 to 14 hours a day while shooting the 22-episode season in Georgia. All staff had mandatory virus testing every three to four days and had to remain in their rooms until the test results were available.