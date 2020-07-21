Sen. Nikema Williams to replace John Lewis on ballot

Georgia Sen. Nikema Williams will replace Congressman John Lewis on the November ballot.

In a statement from Staci Fox, president and CEO, Planned Parenthood Southeast Advocates said:

Before being elected to represent Georgia’s 39th senate district, Sen. Nikema Williams served as Vice President of Policy at Planned Parenthood Southeast Advocates. We know firsthand that she is a powerful champion of our issues and the people we serve. Senator Williams has long been a loyal friend and student of Congressman John Lewis, and like Congressman Lewis, she has dedicated her life to representing the people of Georgia. I have no doubt she would represent the 5th congressional district well.