Atlanta City Council members on the passing of John Lewis

Several members of the Atlanta City Council have issued statements following the passing of Congressman John Lewis:

“With the passing of Congressman John Lewis, we mourn the loss of a civil rights giant and present-day leader who daily exemplified what it means to lay down one’s life in service to others. He was a lifetime Freedom Rider on the front lines of the fight for justice, a noble statesman, and a living monument to the triumphant nature of the human spirit. Congressman John Lewis will truly be missed by the City of Atlanta and the world. I offer my deepest condolences to his family and close friends during this difficult time.” – Council President Felicia A. Moore

“This is truly the day that freedom sighed. I am woefully saddened to learn of the passing of civil rights icon and courageous freedom fighter, the Honorable Congressman John Lewis. Congressman Lewis was more than just a senior member of the civil rights community, he was one of the great pillars of the modern civil rights movement, a member of the “Big Six,” who spoke at the March on Washington in 1963. Chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, he cut his teeth on civic activism and refined his craft of civil disobedience crusading for equal treatment, and full freedoms for African Americans during the civil rights movement and beyond. His legacy and service are well known, and his legend should never fade from our hearts. I mourn him, not just as an American icon, but also as a godfather, mentor and friend. John and his lovely wife, Lillian, were second parents to me and my siblings and best friends of my father and mother. In the formative years of my life, we had the bonus of their kindness, support, and love. As I grew to manhood and followed he and my father into public service, his wisdom, advice, encouragement, and example provided the blueprint for my own path. I extend my deepest condolences to his son, John, and the entire Lewis family and all those who love freedom and justice during this incomprehensible loss. May God continue to bless America, as he blessed us all with the life John Robert Lewis.” – Post 1 At-Large Council member Michael Julian Bond

“Atlanta’s heart breaks today with the passing of our beloved living saint. For 33 years, Congressman John Lewis has been our voice in Washington and the ‘conscience of the Congress.’ And for two decades, I have been grateful to call him a mentor and my hero. A passionate storyteller, stirring orator, and loving soul, Congressman Lewis was an inspiration to millions across the world. He spent a lifetime marching, fighting, speaking out, and working tirelessly to build the Beloved Community. We must take up the mantle and continue that work as our tribute to his life of sacrifice and service. Atlanta has been truly blessed.” – Post 2 At-Large Council member Matt Westmoreland

“Congressman John Lewis is the epitome of a hero. Freedom, fairness, and justice doesn’t come without bloodshed as history reveals often. He knew that, and paid the price for us over and over again. Courage showed up daily for six decades in the mind, body, and soul of our Congressman. He served in multiple capacities from Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee to Southern Christian Leadership Conference to Atlanta City Council to Congress to all over the world in print, on stage, and on screen. Even in times of our quiet conversation last week, his belief in the fight for our collective freedom was clear and of the essence. I love him and will miss him dearly. Atlanta, we gave Congressman Lewis his honors in time for him to enjoy them! Heaven gained an angel that likes to get into Good Trouble! RIP JL” – Post 3 At-Large Council member Andre Dickens

“Our leader has passed. Our hearts hurt so deeply. Congressman Lewis was, in every sense, the very best of us. His unwavering grace, belief in humanity, and love for everyone underpinned a remarkable American life. He was the change, heart, and conscience we needed at every turn. When the world looks at us, I hope they see John Lewis. Congressman Lewis, may you be our beacon today, more than ever, and for generations to come. May you rest in peace. We miss you, forever.” – District 2 Council member Amir Farokhi

“John Lewis was truly a beacon of light and a giant in the ongoing pursuit of social justice. His reach was global, transcending Georgia’s 5th District and having a national and international impact. As he taught us through his exemplary life, we will continue to be bold, brave and courageous and find a way … to get in the way!” – District 3 Council member Antonio Brown

“We have just lost another giant from the civil rights movement, U.S. Congressman John Lewis. A fighter, a warrior, a dignitary, a visionary for the people of our time. John Lewis provided leadership through his actions and through his demonstrations that have helped bring about the positive changes that we have today in our democratic society. We just lost John Lewis and Rev. C.T. Vivian within 48 hours of each other. Both of these men have left guideposts for us to follow to level the playing field.” – District 4 Council member Cleta Winslow

“The impact that John Lewis had on our city and our country is immense. A civil rights icon, he fought tirelessly for a set of values and ideals that helped to move our country forward in countless ways. My thoughts and prayers are with his family as we reflect on his extraordinary and inspirational life.” – District 6 Council member Jennifer Ide

“Only two members of the Atlanta City Council have gone on to Washington. His path was hard and well earned. He was never indifferent and produced a legacy that I respect entirely.” – District 7 Council member Howard Shook

“Congressman John Lewis’ legacy is a constant reminder of what is possible through a life of steadfast dedication to justice and equality for all. My family and I grieve for this loss, which will be deeply felt around our nation and beyond.” – District 8 Council member J.P. Matzigkeit

“Congressman John Lewis was a close family friend, mentor and strong supporter of my career in public service. He and Hosea Williams were our heroes on Bloody Sunday. His life was marked by courage, conviction and humility. He was threatened, beaten, and jailed to ensure that every American had equal rights. For me personally, he was always there to show love and support. Rest now, let the work you’ve done speak.” – District 10 Council member Andrea Boone

“I’m mourning the passing of Congressman John Lewis. We’ve lost a national treasure. He was a gracious, caring, and committed leader, yet mighty! Thank God for the blessing of delivering him to us, even if only for 80 years. John Lewis’ freedom charge changed the footprint of America. Without it, I may not have chosen to serve. I’m forever grateful and indebted to him, as he has been the moral compass of our nation. I send deep condolences to his son and entire family. Be comforted in knowing that God has called him home!” – District 11 Council member Marci Collier Overstreet