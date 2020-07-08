Georgia unemployment slowest to recover since coronavirus crisis began

New analysis puts Georgia 50th in the nation for economic recovery from COVID-19

Despite Donald Trump’s promise that the economy will bounce back ‘rapidly,’ Georgians are having difficulty doing just that, due to Trump’s incompetent coronavirus response which has resulted in record increases of both new coronavirus cases and widescale unemployment across the state.

According to a WalletHub analysis, Georgia’s economic recovery from COVID-19 ranks 50th when compared to the rest of the country. This study compared changes in unemployment insurance initial claims for several key weeks.

As of July 4, more than one in eight Georgia workers are receiving unemployment benefits, and Georgia’s reported coronavirus cases have risen in six of the past seven weeks.

And yet Trump continues to downplay the severity of this crisis, saying that 99 percent of cases are ‘totally harmless,’ even though 11,775 Georgians have been hospitalized with the virus, with 2,429 admitted into an intensive care unit.

“As President Trump continues to downplay the severity of coronavirus, gleefully claiming victory over this crisis, Georgians are scrambling to find their next paycheck and keep their loved ones healthy,” said Maggie Chambers, spokeswoman for the Democratic Party of Georgia. “Instead of listening to the experts and implementing a national strategy to get this virus under control, Trump would rather just wish this pandemic away. Georgians deserve a president who understands that in order to get our economy back, we need to prioritize public health, and that is exactly why Georgians will elect Joe Biden in November.”