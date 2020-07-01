PFAW Applauds Mississippi Action on State Flag

Washington, D.C. — Following today’s action by Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves to sign a bill calling for the replacement of the state flag, which currently features Confederate battle flag symbolism, People For the American Way President Ben Jealous released the following statement:

“This decision by the state of Mississippi is a long overdue and welcome milestone. Mississippi’s flag was the last state flag to include a Confederate battle emblem. It’s encouraging to see the protests against systemic racism beginning to have effects on decisions by public authorities about remaining Confederate symbols. We understand that removing harmful symbols is a small piece of our work toward justice so we must keep pushing to ensure everyone has equal opportunity in this country. Having lived and worked in Mississippi as a student and an editor, I believe this is a step in the right direction and one that gives the entire nation hope for a different and more positive future.”

