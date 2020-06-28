Women’s heart services go virtual at Piedmont Hospital

Women’s Heart Services Go Virtual

Atlanta (June 24, 2020) – The Dottie Fuqua Women’s Heart Support Network started at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital in 2017 through a generous gift from the J.B. Fuqua Foundation. It is part of the Piedmont Women’s Heart Program, which takes a comprehensive approach to prevention, clinical care, and support to reduce heart disease among women and promote long-term heart health and wellness.

The Dottie Fuqua Women’s Heart Support Network has many free online events and classes available to promote ultimate holistic wellness. Upcoming workshops include:

· Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at noon, Healthy Home Cooking Using Pantry Staples: Take-out is not as good for you as home cooking, but cooking every night is overwhelming. Join Healthy Chef “Partyologist” Nancy Waldeck and learn recipes that can be made with simple pantry ingredients and make multiple delicious meals.

· Saturday, July 11 at 11 a.m., Aromatherapy for the Restless Soul: Anxiety and depression are epidemic chronic health conditions. The current social conditions are catalysts for mental distress. In order to offer suggestions for bolstering your wellbeing, the Piedmont Women’s Heart Program welcomes back aromatherapist Carolyn Folk for an interactive discussion on the use of essential oils as complimentary care for mental health and total wellbeing.

Thursday, July 16 at 6 p.m., Let’s Talk About Anxiety: Mental Health in 2020: Anxiety is the most common mental illness and is at an all-time high during these stressful times of pandemics, racial revolution, and deconstructing “normalcy.” Join Robin Raflo of Piedmont Women’s Heart and Dana Neacsu, M.D., of Medical Creations Integrative Medicine to discuss how to better care for our mental health in intentional ways.

Thursday, July 30 at 12:30 p.m., Book Divas Book Club: Join us for the inaugural Book Divas Book Club as we delve into our first book, The Obesity Code by Dr. Jason Fung! We have over a month to read this enlightening book and discuss it as a group! “Everything you believe about how to lose weight is wrong. Weight gain and obesity are driven by hormones – in everyone – and only by understanding the effects of insulin and insulin resistance can we achieve lasting weight loss. In this and provocative book, Dr. Jason Fung sets out an original, robust theory of obesity that provides startling insights into proper nutrition.” – Amazon.

There are also three ongoing virtual classes offered.

· Guided Meditation on Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. Participants will learn about body scans, diaphragmatic and spinal breathing, and anchoring into silence. No prior experience required.

· Gentle yoga on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. Participants will learn gentle seated chair postures, standing postures, minimal floor work, and guided relaxation. No prior experience required.

· Strength and Power Fitness Class on Mondays at 10 a.m.: a 45-minute, full-body cardiovascular fitness class. Exercise is essential for building well rounded fitness. A mat is recommended. No other equipment necessary! All levels welcome!

Learn more about The Dottie Fuqua Women’s Heart Support Network and register for these free on-line programs at www.piedmont.org/womensheartsupport.

About Piedmont Heart

Piedmont Heart Institute ranks in the top 5 percent in the country among cardiovascular organizations and is the only program in Atlanta consistently recognized with the Cardiac Care Excellence Award from Healthgrades – a mark of quality it has earned for more than 10 years. Piedmont is an international leader in cardiovascular research, enabling patient access to innovative therapies not available elsewhere.

