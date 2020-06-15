ACLU of Georgia statement on the police killing of Rayshard Brooks

ACLU of Georgia executive director Andrea Young responds to the Atlanta police officer shooting that killed Mr. Rayshard Brooks in the parking lot of a Wendy’s restaurant on Friday, June 12, 2020.

“­­We grieve with the family of Rayshard Brooks and with the community in Atlanta already reeling from the tragic deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and so many other victims of systemic racism in America.

“Our nation is based on constitutionally mandated due process under the law and provides for elaborate judicial proceedings to determine whether due process requirements have been met before life and liberty can be taken. Yet, police officers continue to deny due process by acting with impunity as judge, jury, and executioner of unarmed Black citizens.

“We have seen states and cities across America rise to the challenge of divesting resources from armed response. Cities and states are placing specific restrictions on law enforcement’s use of force and transferring public resources to invest in community solutions.

“Protesters, activists, politicians, youth, faith, business and community leaders must come together to bring about structural change. Atlanta must lead the way to reimagine public safety so that it is assured for all members of our community.”