Fulton County Library System welcomes guest reader Stacey Abrams

Fulton County Library System Celebrates Virtual Summer Reading Program with Special Guest Reader Stacey Abrams

The Fulton County Library System’s Summer Reading Program kicked off Monday, June 1 with a full week of exciting guest speakers, including best-selling author Nic Stone, local politicians, Lucy McBath and Park Cannon and local artists from the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and Dad’s Garage Theatre Company. The Library will keep the excitement going Monday, June 8 at 11 a.m. when Stacey Abrams joins library patrons on Facebook Live for a special streaming storytime.

Stacey Abrams is a New York Times bestselling author, serial entrepreneur, nonprofit CEO and political leader. After serving for eleven years in the Georgia House of Representatives, seven as Democratic Leader, in 2018, Abrams became the Democratic nominee for Governor of Georgia, winning more votes than any other Democrat in the state’s history. Abrams was the first black woman to become the gubernatorial nominee for a major party in the United States, and she was the first black woman and first Georgian to deliver a Response to the State of the Union.

Ms. Abrams will read two stories for the Facebook Live program.

This year’s Summer Reading Program theme is, “Imagine Your Story” and FCLS wants to imagine that story with each and every reader in Fulton County. To register for summer reading, visit https://fultoncounty.beanstack.org and get started right away!

Each week, the library will host a full week of programming that will include everything from Virtual Storytimes for Children and Adults, to Digital Library tutorials and Author Talks.

Fulton County Library System Director, Gayle Holloman shared, “We are thrilled to welcome Stacey Abrams as a guest reader for our Virtual Summer Reading Program. Ms. Abrams is a beloved Georgian and we look forward to sharing her favorite children’s stories with our library patrons.” Stay tuned for more special guest readers and check the Library website at www.fulcolibrary.org for updates and programs every week! While the Library remains closed, the Digital Library is always open! Log in and download all your favorite titles with your library card and join us in “Imagining Your Story” this summer.