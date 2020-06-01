DPG chairwoman Nikema Williams on police brutality and weekend of protests

DPG Chairwoman Nikema Williams On Police Brutality & Weekend of Protests

ATLANTA – Democratic Party of Georgia Chairwoman Nikema Williams released the following statement:

“The deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and countless others are a painful reminder for Black Americans of the systemic racism that has killed Black Americans for centuries — a system which demands action and outrage.

For far too long, pervasive racism and inequalities in our system have been allowed to go unchecked and unanswered, and it is only when Black Americans make our voices heard that we accomplish any real change. But this responsibility is not only on the protesters in the streets. It is the responsibility of every single American to challenge our leaders for something better, to call out injustice for our fellow man, and to change the system until it truly works for us all.

We demand true justice. We demand lasting, systemic change from our leaders. And we will put our demands to work by electing leaders at every level who will fight for Black lives, and to end the systems that have harmed us for too long.”