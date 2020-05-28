Who’s Who in Black Atlanta celebrates 2020 Clark Atlanta University graduates [Video]

By: Jordan Live

Although countless 2020 class of “perfect vision” commencement statuses nationwide are still uncertain, graduates at Clark Atlanta University received a virtual celebration that lifted many spirits at home during coronavirus.

Due to the pandemic, many graduates worried that their big day was completely ruined, but Clark Atlanta University President, George T. French, Jr., Ph.D. assured all hope was not lost. “While COVID-19 prevented us from celebrating on your campus today, we wanted to begin this first leg of acknowledging and applauding your achievements with a virtual celebration.”

A 1-hour “CAU Salutes” celebration aired on YouTube for graduates and their families.

The virtual celebration was hosted by CAU Alum & Director of News & Media Relations, Jolene Butts Freeman. It included video messages from Kenya Burris, Kenny Leon, Jacque Reed, Pinky Cole, and a special performance by the 32nd Miss Clark Atlanta University-Elect, Amiya Crockman & Daryl Flecther.

“CAU has always held a very special place in my heart as it is where my mother went to school, and I used to attend class with her when I was a little girl,” said Mayor Keisha Lance-Bottoms.

Clark Atlanta University has been known to “Find a Way or Make One” and even during a global pandemic those sentiments still remain true. Congratulations Class of 2020!