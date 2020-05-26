Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announces 5-phase plan to reopen Atlanta

ATLANTA—Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced the City’s five-phased reopening plan, drawn from the recommendations of the Mayor’s Advisory Council for Reopening Atlanta. The reopening phases are based on milestone metrics and recent data, not arbitrary dates. If new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue along the current downward trend, we could shift from the current Stay at Home Phase (1) and into Phase 2 next week.

During Phase 2 — the “easing” phase — the City will allow private, small groups of 10 or fewer to meet with social distancing requirements, while keeping the necessities of cautiousness and vigilance at the forefront of City operations.

The City also created a COVID-19 Atlanta Reopening Dashboard that allows the public to view gateway metrics the City is tracking to progress to Phase 2. The ATLStrong.org website now also features the John Hopkins University COVID-19 Data Tracker. Information from both dashboards will be used to inform City of Atlanta COVID-19 reopening decisions, educate the public on key indicators being used for decision-making, and to ensure transparency on our progress towards a safer and healthier Atlanta.

Phase 2 does not include reopening the City or City Hall.

The five-phased plan for Reopening Atlanta can be found online here.

Last week, the Mayor’s Advisory Council for the Reopening of the City of Atlanta submitted its final recommendations for a gradual reopening. Informed by economic indicators and medical science, the report contains evidence-based short, mid, and long-range recommendations for the safe and data-driven reopening of the City.

The report reflects the insights and guidance of the Advisory Council, which was established by Mayor Bottoms through an Administrative Order on April 20th of this year in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic. The 60-person Council is comprised of a diverse group of leaders and experts from across Atlanta’s business, nonprofit, healthcare, and government sectors.

A comprehensive list of actions taken by Mayor Bottoms during the COVID-19 pandemic can be found online.