Google Atlanta commits $100,000 to local COVID-19 Relief Fund, $50,000 to United Way

Google Atlanta Commits $100,000 to Local GiveDirectly COVID-19 Relief Fund, $50,000 to United Way of Greater Atlanta for Atlanta’s Strength in Beauty Fund

ATLANTA​ (May 20, 2020) — Employees of Google Atlanta and Google.org, Google’s philanthropic arm, are supporting ​GiveDirectly’s campaign to raise relief funds for families​ throughout Atlanta who have been impacted by COVID-19. To date, Google’s Atlanta office has committed to raise over $100,000, which will provide $1,000 in direct cash payments to families hardest hit by the COVID-19 crisis. The money donated from Google employees and Google.org will go to support over 100 local families in the form of cash payments.

Google has also committed an additional $50,000 contribution to the United Way of Greater Atlanta to support Atlanta’s Strength in Beauty Fund, established by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to assist local cosmetology businesses that have been severely impacted by the pandemic and its economic consequences. The Strength in Beauty Fund is part of the City of Atlanta’s ATLStrong Fund, which provides emergency housing assistance, food for children and seniors, help for the homeless, assistance to small businesses and entrepreneurs, and those struggling to meet their financial needs.

As one of GiveDirectly’s earliest funders, Google’s contributions in Atlanta build on a long relationship between GiveDirectly and Google.org. Since 2012, Google.org has previously provided over $10 million to GiveDirectly to ​support unconditional cash transfers and the​ research​ that validates this approach. On April 12, 2020, Google​announced​ its initial donation to the GiveDirectly relief fund in the Bay Area with a one million dollar commitment from Google.org and an additional million dollar commitment from the company’s CEO. The enthusiasm and generosity from Google employees in the area sparked a ripple effect throughout Google offices across the country and within two weeks, 12 additional GiveDirectly funds were up and running.

“From our first meeting in 2012, Google.org has engaged in the evidence on cash and challenged us to think bigger,” ​said Michael Faye, CEO and co-founder of GiveDirectly. They’ve been a close partner since, and we’re deeply appreciative of their ongoing generosity, and willingness to lead in the face of crisis.”

“We are grateful to Google and all Atlanta businesses that have met the COVID-19 challenges with kindness, responsibility and care for the people in our city,” said Mayor Bottoms. “These are trying and uncertain times, as thousands of Atlantans and millions of Americans are facing unprecedented circumstances. Thank you to Google for helping to strengthen our city and a vital part of our business community.”

Google employees can double the impact of their individual contributions to this relief effort by using their employee donation match benefits, thanks to Google.org. The company’s philanthropic arm also stepped in to provide the seed money to help activate the GiveDirectly local fund. Google.org’s seed donation is part of ​Google.org’s $100 million global commitment to COVID-19 relief, which spans economic, education and small business relief efforts.​

“Atlanta is our home, and its people are our neighbors,” said Hetal Joshi Gordon, co-site lead for Google’s Atlanta office. “Many of our neighbors have been significantly impacted as a result of COVID-19. Some are struggling just to get by. At Google, we strongly believe in serving the communities we call home, and I’m proud of our employee’s efforts to step up and step out to help support families in our community and provide some relief during these difficult times.”

In addition to supporting the United Way of Greater Atlanta and the local GiveDirectly campaign, Google and its Atlanta employees have provided resources to the regional food bank, provided school bus Wi-Fi in Douglas County, and has volunteered with various organizations, including Goodie Nation and Boys and Girls Club of Metro Atlanta.

The Atlanta GiveDirectly fund is currently active and open to donations from the public. Visit www.givedirectly.org/covid-19/us/cities/ for more information and learn how to get involved.​