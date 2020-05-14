NeNe Leakes is ready for round two of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” virtual reunion, airing Sunday on Bravo.

“Extra’s” Billy Bush caught up with NeNe, and pointed out that she put her computer down during the last episode and walked away. “I had to go pee,” she said, smiling. “I’m back. I’m ready, Billy.”

The sparks were flying during part one, and host Andy Cohen even had to mute the conversation at times.

NeNe was not only going at it with Kenya Moore but she was also going after Eva Marcille after they started feuding late in the season.

“Oh, I had to,” Leakes said. “She’s begging for a peach. ‘You want this peach? You come and get it baby, come and get it, but I’m gonna knock that wig off first. Come and get it baby, yeah.’”

NeNe said she is ready for more. “I can handle anything. It’s about what I think is fair. Now, is it fair? No… Am I gonna handle it? Yes, because I am a Georgia peach and I don’t take a whole lot, so I’m gonna knock ’em out one by one. One-two punch. I’m gonna knock they wigs off now, ya know, I’m gonna do that.”

Sharing what fans can look forward to, she said, “I stood in and gave them what I could for as long as I could. Ya know, obviously, I’m being attacked the whole entire time but, it’s gonna be a good reunion. Although it was virtual, it was a good reunion.”

Explaining what she meant when she said her and Kenya are similar, NeNe shared, “Kenya’s supposed husband was calling her Ken because Ken is when she’s quiet… I was saying NeNe is very much like Ken… but don’t bring NaNa out… Yes, we have different personas.”

NeNe also gave Billy an update on her health after having COVID-19 symptoms: “I took the COVID test. I got the test back yesterday; it was negative…We are going to test a few other things.”

The “RHOA” reunion part two airs Sunday at 8 p.m. on Bravo.