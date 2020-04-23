Even Donald Trump says it’s ‘too soon’ for Kemp to reopen Georgia

At Wednesday night’s White House press conference, Donald Trump, who has historically downplayed the coronavirus threat and is responsible for the nation’s failed response to this crisis, said he disagreed “very strongly” with Brian Kemp’s irresponsible and reckless decision to reopen the state, saying it’s “too soon” to reopen businesses like gyms, bowling alleys, and barbershops.

Democratic Party of Georgia Chairwoman Nikema Williams said:

“You know it’s a serious failure when Donald Trump, whose failed leadership is responsible for how badly this crisis is hitting America, distances himself from his crony Brian Kemp, who is endlessly determined to make this crisis as painful as possible for Georgians.”

Public health experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, have warned that there is serious danger of a rebound of COVID-19 if governors end social distancing practices without widespread testing in place, which both Trump and Kemp’s administration has failed to provide. Georgia remains at the bottom of the nation in testing per capita as “experts say the state lacks the testing capacity needed to detect the true scope of the disease.”

Data shows that “the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Georgia and number of deaths…have been steadily increasing in the last month.” As of today, Georgia has over 21,000 coronavirus cases, and 846 deaths.