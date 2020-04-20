MARTA cuts services without vote or public Input

Taxation without representation. Is MARTA going to suspend the sales tax levy?

by Ed Williams. Ed.D. Chair

Concerned Citizens for Effective Government

Here again, this action shows us how MARTA leadership disrespects taxpayers

and citizens. What is so egregious about MARTA reduction in service actions is

that it never held any public hearing, did not provide any time for public input or

comment, and the MARTA board did not vote on the decision which is required by

the MARTA Act. Instead, MARTA uses planted, manipulated and filtered

community groups and newspaper articles to convey fake public reactions. Our

county commissioners do not do anything as they continue to allow MARTA to

receive our sales tax money without any public referendum as required by law.

Marta’s elimination of 70 out of 110 routes within 3 counties without publicly

discussing other social distancing options that protect riders from losing their jobs,

buying groceries, going to dialysis or attending to other medical needs is

insensitive when Marta top brass and all 2000 bus drivers still earn a paycheck

from the 1 penny sales tax. Gwinnett and Cobb counties who have independent

bus services have not reduced their bus services,

MARTA should shutdown the Atlanta streetcar which costs 7 million a year to

operate.

Beginning on Monday, April 20, 2020

MARTA Bus Route Notice The following routes in DeKalb that will not be

reduced (2, 4 , 6, 15, 19, 21, 39, 86, 102, 107, 111, 117, 120, 121, 186 )