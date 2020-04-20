MARTA cuts services without vote or public Input

Taxation without representation. Is MARTA going to suspend the sales tax levy?
by Ed Williams. Ed.D. Chair
Concerned Citizens for Effective Government
Here again, this action shows us how MARTA leadership disrespects taxpayers
and citizens. What is so egregious about MARTA reduction in service actions is
that it never held any public hearing, did not provide any time for public input or
comment, and the MARTA board did not vote on the decision which is required by
the MARTA Act. Instead, MARTA uses planted, manipulated and filtered
community groups and newspaper articles to convey fake public reactions. Our
county commissioners do not do anything as they continue to allow MARTA to
receive our sales tax money without any public referendum as required by law.
Marta’s elimination of 70 out of 110 routes within 3 counties without publicly
discussing other social distancing options that protect riders from losing their jobs,
buying groceries, going to dialysis or attending to other medical needs is
insensitive when Marta top brass and all 2000 bus drivers still earn a paycheck
from the 1 penny sales tax. Gwinnett and Cobb counties who have independent
bus services have not reduced their bus services,
MARTA should shutdown the Atlanta streetcar which costs 7 million a year to
operate.
Concerned Citizens for Effective Government
2
Beginning on Monday, April 20, 2020
MARTA Bus Route Notice The following routes in DeKalb that will not be
reduced (2, 4 , 6, 15, 19, 21, 39, 86, 102, 107, 111, 117, 120, 121, 186 )