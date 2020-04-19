BET’s ‘Sunday Best Judge’ Jonathan McReynolds to release ‘People’ [sneak peek]

BET Sunday Best judge, GRAMMY-nominated and multiple Stellar Award winner Jonathan McReynolds will release his powerful new single, “People” and a new track featuring Mali Music titled “Movin’ On” on Friday, April 24.

FUN FACT: Last week, in support to those impacted by the pandemic of COVID-19, McReynolds’ non-profit, Elihu Nation, gave away $300 per day last week to fans that answered trivia questions.

Jonathan has released three full-length studio albums and one EP, holds a Masters in Theology from Moody Theological Seminary and is currently an adjunct member of the Columbia College faculty. He is also the founder of Elihu Nation, a nonprofit organization that promotes wisdom and recently awarded $30k in scholarships. He was recently named a new member of Mensa, an international high IQ society, as well.

His last full-length album Make Room debuted #1 on Billboard Gospel and garnered a historic 1.3 million streams in the first week. It has already been hailed as his best work, and an instant Grammy favorite. “Not Lucky, I’m Loved”, from this album, gave Jonathan his first #1 song on Billboard in September 2018. Make Room’s second single, “Cycles (feat. DOE)” hit #4 on Billboard’s Gospel Digital Song Sales and #19 on Hot Gospel Songs, and is featured in Apple Music’s “The A-List: Gospel” playlist. In 2019, McReynolds received an NAACP Image Award nomination, GRAMMY nomination and earned 8 Stellar Gospel Music Awards for the Make Room album. McReynolds went on to tour domestically with the album selling out 30 cities nationwide. The album’s single, “Make Room,” reached top 5 on the Billboard Gospel charts.

As an author, McReynolds’ first book, “Make Room: Finding Where Faith Fits,” draws on testimonies in scripture and from personal experiences to invite readers to make room for God in every area of life. McReynolds emphasizes that readers make room for God in public and private, mentally and spiritually in order to experience the fullness that can come only through an authentic relationship with God. “Make Room: Finding Where Faith Fits” is available now on Amazon.com.