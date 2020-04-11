By Rob Taylor Jr., Courier Staff Writer

African Americans are dying at disproportionate rates from coronavirus. It’s not an opinion. It’s a fact.

It’s happening everywhere from New York City, to Milwaukee, to Chicago, to the home of Mardi Gras, New Orleans, and in the Motor City, Detroit….

And don’t forget about Philadelphia, Washington D.C. and Baltimore…

As reporters have flooded the Trump Administration with questions concerning the coronavirus outbreak harshly impacting the Black community, President Trump deferred to the U.S. Surgeon General, Jerome Adams, who is African American, on Friday, April 10, to address the issue.

In a five-minute address, Adams said that “it’s alarming, but it’s not surprising that people of color have a greater burden of chronic health conditions. African Americans and Native Americans develop high blood pressure at much younger ages. It’s less likely to be under control and does greater harm to their organs.”

The Surgeon General also discussed African Americans and asthma, and ways for African Americans and other minority communities to help slow the spread of coronavirus in their communities.

To hear the Surgeon General’s complete address to the nation about African Americans and coronavirus, click the link below…