Bank of America awards Grady $500,000 to expand COVID-19 testing and capacity

Bank of America awarded Grady Health System $500,000 to expand treatment and testing capacity critically needed to support growing patient numbers amid the coronavirus pandemic. The grant will support Grady’s efforts to increase capacity for acute patient care, and to expand in-house testing resources to perform as many as 350 coronavirus tests per day.

“This generous gift from Bank of America directly impacts how we are able to respond to the

COVID-19 health crisis and provides critical resources for patient care,” said John Haupert,

president and CEO, Grady Health System. “We are most fortunate to have such a committed

community partner in this most important effort.”

As Georgia’s busiest Level 1 trauma center and a leader in emergency care, having the

resources to meet the community’s many needs is vital. With the expected peak in the state’s

COVID-19 cases just a few days away, the generosity of Bank of America helps Grady maintain

the highest level of readiness and access for those who need care.

“We are committed to helping provide the Grady Health Foundation with the resources it needs

to support patients in the most vulnerable populations of Atlanta,” said Wendy Stewart, Atlanta

market president for Bank of America. “Our support of Grady, and 13 other local organizations

that are addressing immediate humanitarian needs, is part of the $1.1 million Bank of America

has committed in Atlanta to support and address pressing needs related to the coronavirus.”