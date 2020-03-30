Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Reissues Stay at Home Order

ATLANTA—Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms reissued an Executive Order directing individuals within the territorial jurisdictional limits of the City of Atlanta to stay in their place of residence to combat the spread of COVID-19. While restrictions are not being lifted, the City has clarified certain businesses deemed essential.

The revised Order clarifies some exemptions as follows:

Adds an exemption for landscaping (Section 6(c)) and print shops (Section (f)(14)) which had not been previously exempt;

and clarifies that package stores, such as liquor stores and wine shops, (Section 6(f)(2)), bike shops, (Section 6(f)(6)), and the insurance industry, (Section 6(f)(19)) are also exempt.

You can view the Executive Order online here.

The Bottoms Administration has taken a number of actions in response to the COVID-19 health threat.

The City launched #ATLSTRONG—a new website that will serve as a COVID-19 resource hub for Atlanta residents. By visiting ATLSTRONG.ORG, residents and business can sign up for COVID-19 text alerts, request information on emergency fund assistance relief and more.

Mayor Bottoms issued an Executive Order calling for the closure of all bars and nightclubs that do not serve food, gyms and fitness centers, movie theaters, live performance venues, bowling alleys, and arcades, and private social clubs, located within the territorial jurisdictional limits of the City of Atlanta. However, restaurants and other eating and drinking establishments where food is served may continue preparing and offering food to customers via delivery service, drive-through, or take-out.

Mayor Bottoms issued an Administrative Order directing the Atlanta Police Department to refrain from enforcing prohibitions against the sale of unopened wine or malt beverages by the package for off premises consumption by restaurants and other eating and drinking establishments licensed for the sale of those beverages.

Mayor Bottoms also issued a directive for the Centers of Hope Afterschool program to continue to provide free meals to all students who rely on them throughout the closure of schools. For more information on the Centers of Hope Afterschool Program and Registration, please visit the Official Website.

The City has also posted prevention information and additional resources related to COVID-19 on its website here.

Chief among the City’s guidance to residents and visitors are the following preventative measures: