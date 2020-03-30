Fulton County Digital Library open for business

Fulton County Libraries Remain Closed, Digital Library Remains Open and Available

As the Fulton County Library System remains closed amid concerns around COVID-19, library staff continues to provide services to all patrons through their digital library, social media channels and “Ask A Librarian” online tool, all available from the Library website, www.fulcolibrary.org.

Below are some important items the library wants you to know:

1. All library cards due to expire during the closure have been automatically extended. Patrons should be able to proceed as usual with their online checkouts, downloads, etc.

2. DO NOT RETURN YOUR LIBRARY BOOKS. All books due to be returned should remain with library patrons and SHOULD NOT be returned. Checkouts have been extended and no fines will be issued during this time.

3. All items currently on hold, will remain on hold until the library reopens. Holds WILL NOT expire during the closure period.

4. While all cards, due dates and holds have been extended, you may continue to receive automated messages from the system. Please disregard any “due date notices” until we reopen to the public.

5. Any cards that were “suspended” or “blocked” due to overdue fines, have been restored until the library reopens. Fines can be paid in person once the libraries reopen.

6. Residents who do not currently have a library card can apply for one online and have a temporary library card issued on the library website at www.fulcolibrary.org under the header “services.” The card will allow access to one of our most popular digital resources, OverDrive, as well as the Libby app for downloading of ebooks and audiobooks.

7. All recently “expired” or “expiring soon” library cards have automatically been extended to allow full access to library resources for patrons.

8. Library staff is online and ready to answer questions, troubleshoot issues with library cards, answer questions about digital services Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. through the Ask A Librarian service at: https://afpls.libanswers.com/.

9. Storytime – LIVE! – Join Fulton County Library staff for a special storytime, Monday- Friday at 11 a.m. on Facebook and listen to special stories with your little ones, while they are home from school, daycare or just in need of some mid-morning fun! Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/fulcolibrary.

10. Please monitor our Facebook page for daily posts about library digital resources and how to use them. The library is featuring new resources every day along with instructions on how to use the digital library. Follow @fulcolibrary on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to keep up with all online library activities.

11. The Library has officially kicked off the Big Library Read (one week early) for readers ages 16 and up. Library patrons are encouraged to download Funny, You Don’t Look Autistic via OverDrive (or the Libby app) and read/listen to this title. Readers can then login to Beanstack at https://fultoncounty.beanstack.org/ to complete some activities, including writing a review of the book. The Big Library Read is known as the first global ebook club and is a great way for adults to engage with readers from around the world. More information about the Big Library Read is available here: https://biglibraryread.com/.

12. Readers can also begin our “Spring Into Reading” activity, also available on Beanstack (https://fultoncounty.beanstack.org/). Readers of all ages are encouraged to read and log three books and write reviews of those books to complete the program.

As always, the Library is ready to help residents through this challenging time in any way possible. If you have any questions not answered here, please reach out to our Ask A Librarian staff with your specific question at https://afpls.libanswers.com/