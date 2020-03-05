ATL students can learn how to code at Google’s Digital Village

The Atlanta Science Festival is just a few weeks away and Google’s CS (Computer Science) First Coding Workshop at the Atlanta Science Festival Expo. At the free workshop, middle-school aged students will learn the basics of coding with classes led by Google engineers.

While at the CS First Coding Workshop, participants and their families can also check out Google’s gravity-powered race car and the Google photo zone.

The workshops will take place on Saturday, March 21 at Piedmont Park in the Thrive Zone of the Atlanta Science Festival Expo. Google will hold three 45-minute coding workshops throughout the day, beginning at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Participation is free but space is limited, so parents and guardians should register students ahead of time at http://bit.ly/GoogleASFCoding.