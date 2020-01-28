Atlanta Science Festival unveils 2020 programming, immersive launch

Atlanta’s preeminent science celebration continues sponsorship with Delta Air Lines

January 27, 2020 (Atlanta) — Atlanta Science Festival (ASF), the city’s premier celebration of all things science, returns with explosive events and excitement. Today Atlanta Science Festival representatives unveiled the schedule taking place March 6-21, 2020. Delta Air Lines continues as presenting sponsor.

“We’re passionate about sharing the beauty of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics with the whole Atlanta community,” says Jordan Rose, executive co-director of Science ATL, the nonprofit organization that produces Atlanta Science Festival. “And there’s no better place than Atlanta, which continues to be a global leader in scientific innovation.”

The Atlanta Science Festival begins with its signature launch event. This year ASF transports the audience to the year 2100 with “2100: A Climate Odyssey,” a theatrically immersive experience of the potential impact of climate change over the next century. With the help of special effects, audio-visual wizardry, actors, and audience interaction, glimpse into the future of Atlanta and explore the way humanity could be affected by global warming, and how we can work together to help mitigate disaster. (8 p.m. March 6. $20, $18 seniors. Ferst Center for the Arts, Georgia Tech, 349 Ferst Drive N.W., Atlanta.)

After the “2100: A Climate Odyssey” launch event, the following two weeks will find guests exploring science and technology at more than 100 engaging events, ranging in cost from free to a nominal fee. These include hands-on activities, facility tours, presentations, and performances at a variety of locations throughout Metro Atlanta. Expect coders and hackers, puppets, newts and bees and snakes and superpowers, microbes in action, elephant yoga, roller derby, archeological digs, nature trails, and the science behind wine, coffee, and “Star Wars.”

The Atlanta Science Festival culminates in the Exploration Expo, Atlanta’s biggest family science event. Thousands of curious kids and adults descend upon Piedmont Park to experience the wonder of science with 100 hands-on interactive science booths, live science demos, and shows from local organizations, universities, and companies. Attendees can experience everything from touching a human brain to building biological machines.(11 a.m.-4 p.m. March 21. Free. Piedmont Park, at the intersection of Charles Allen Drive and 10th Street, Atlanta.)

“We’re thrilled to watch the Festival grow each year, and 2020 is no exception,” says Meisa Salaita, executive co-director of Atlanta Science Festival. “Our seventh installment is more exciting than ever, and we’re grateful for Delta Air Lines to help us continue soaring to new heights.”