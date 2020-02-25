Cricket Wireless #HearMeOut Platform Shines Light on Up and Coming Musicians 

In a continuing mission to elevate the voices of artists and visionaries, while inspiring and empowering those who are overlooked or afraid to use their voice, Cricket Wireless recently launched a new series of videos under its #HearMeOut platform that celebrates the role of music in fostering a strong sense of community and culture while highlighting up and coming musicians, entertainers, and influencers. The first in the series launched earlier this month and features Chicago-based rapper, Mick Jenkins. The Jenkins video will be followed by videos featuring other artists from Chicago: Julian DeShazier (J Kwest), a minister, community activist and hip-hop artist; and Fredrianna Harris (Freddie Old Soul), a writer, actress, and mother. The series then travels to Atlanta and Detroit.

Cricket introduced #HearMeOut in 2019 to turn up the volume on topics that matter to communities of color. In one year, the campaign has evolved into a movement featuring more than 15 artists and visionaries discussing a myriad of experiences.

Cricket celebrates diversity and inclusion throughout the year but is especially proud to celebrate Black History Month; recognizing the black pioneers who have made a significant impact on black and American history as well as their present-day counterparts who continue to drive black excellence and innovation.

Check out the video below to see the first installment of the latest #HearMeOut artist spotlights.

If you have a story to share, let your voice be heard using #HearMeOut and tagging @CricketNation on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.