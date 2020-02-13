13 acres of public land secured for new park in the Cascade area

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Announces Acquisition of Nearly 13 Acres of Public Land for New Park in the Cascade Area

New park planned to bring additional greenspace to Southwest Atlanta

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced the acquisition of 12.42 acres of public land for the development of a new park in the Southwest area of Atlanta. This announcement follows a unanimous vote by City Council approving the acquisition.

“This fulfills a commitment I made as a councilmember and during the campaign, ensuring every NPU had a park,” said Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. “Adding these acres into the City’s parks and greenspace inventory further helps ensure our commitment to providing all residents of Atlanta a green and equitable city that allows for healthy recreation opportunities. I am excited at the prospect of having a park in Southwest Atlanta for generations to come.”

The Conservation Fund held the property located at 4391 Danforth Road, SW until the City purchased the public space. It represents one of the largest acquisitions of greenspace in Southwest Atlanta – an area that has historically been low on greenspace.

“As its Councilmember, I remain mindful at all times that as District 11 grows, it does so in a way that is in the best interests of the families who live here,” said District 11 Councilmember Marci Overstreet. “I look forward to working with the neighborhood and NPUQ to develop a plan to make this park what will be one of the best parks in Atlanta—one that will help ensure our families are healthy, active and proud of their community.”

Stacy Funderburke, Conservation Acquisition Associate of The Conservation Fund said, “The Danforth Road park acquisition continues our long track record of partnering with the City of Atlanta Department of Parks & Recreation to add and expand parks and trails across the city. This significant greenspace will provide critical park amenities for neighborhood residents, while also protecting over 10 acres of mature tree canopy and wetlands along a tributary of Utoy Creek.”

“What an incredible project we’re getting ready to initiate,” said Commissioner John Dargle, Jr. “We are always thrilled when we have an opportunity to conserve precious greenspace and transform it into an asset for the community. The land that will be acquired is beautiful, forested land that should make for an idyllic neighborhood park to be enjoyed by all in an area that was lacking parkland.”

The property is expected to close during the second quarter of this year and, upon its acquisition, will involve site stabilization that will make it accessible to the community. The Department of Parks and Recreation will retain all responsibility and maintenance of the property as a public park.