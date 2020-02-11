ACLU, community partners host Town Hall on Cobb County Detention conditions

The ACLU of Georgia and community partners are holding a second town hall meeting to listen to the concerns of families, friends, and community members as well as those who were formerly detained regarding the conditions in the Cobb County Detention Center.

Since the end of 2018, seven people have died while in custody of the Cobb County Detention Center run by the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office. Additional allegations include the detention center failing to provide clean water, instituting a month-long lockdown, failing to permit visitation with family, delaying access to mail, preventing personal phone calls with loved ones, and banning the delivery of the Marietta Daily Journal.

WHO

ACLU of Georgia

Cobb County Branch NAACP

Cobb County Chapter SCLC

Cobb Smart Justice Coalition,

Cobb Ministerial Alliance, Inc.

KSUnited

La Gente de Cobb

New Order

Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Chi Gamma Gamma Chapter

Street Groomers

WHERE

Zion Baptist Church

165 Lemon Street

Marietta, GA 30060

WHEN

Tuesday, February 18

Doors open at 6:30 pm

Program begins at 7:00 pm

This event will be broadcast on Facebook Live.