ACLU, community partners host Town Hall on Cobb County Detention conditions

The ACLU of Georgia and community partners are holding a second town hall meeting to listen to the concerns of families, friends, and community members as well as those who were formerly detained regarding the conditions in the Cobb County Detention Center.
Since the end of 2018, seven people have died while in custody of the Cobb County Detention Center run by the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office. Additional allegations include the detention center failing to provide clean water, instituting a month-long lockdown, failing to permit visitation with family, delaying access to mail, preventing personal phone calls with loved ones, and banning the delivery of the Marietta Daily Journal.
WHO
ACLU of Georgia
Cobb County Branch NAACP
Cobb County Chapter SCLC
Cobb Smart Justice Coalition,
Cobb Ministerial Alliance, Inc.
KSUnited
La Gente de Cobb
New Order
Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Chi Gamma Gamma Chapter
Street Groomers
WHERE
Zion Baptist Church
165 Lemon Street
Marietta, GA 30060
WHEN
Tuesday, February 18
Doors open at 6:30 pm
Program begins at 7:00 pm
This event will be broadcast on Facebook Live.